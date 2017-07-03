Japan MLITT: Intl pax growth almost in line with domestic growth, double-digit intl cargo growth

Japan MLITT reported (30-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: Domestic: 7.5 million, +6.1% year-on-year; International: 1.8 million, +7.9%; China : 309,786, +0.9%; South Korea : 141,618, -2.7%; Rest of Asia: 853,675, +14.4%; Americas: 225,437, +7.5%; Pacific Ocean: 108,840, -6.1%; Europe: 127,303, +16.4%; Oceania: 19,203, -12.2%;

Passenger load factor: Domestic: 65.9%; International: 77.7%;

Cargo: Domestic: 82,730 tons, +0.9%; International: 157,789, +20.4%.

