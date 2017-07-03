Loading
3-Jul-2017 12:34 PM

Japan MLITT: Intl pax growth almost in line with domestic growth, double-digit intl cargo growth

Japan MLITT reported (30-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.5 million, +6.1% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.8 million, +7.9%;
      • China: 309,786, +0.9%;
      • South Korea: 141,618, -2.7%;
      • Rest of Asia: 853,675, +14.4%;
      • Americas: 225,437, +7.5%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 108,840, -6.1%;
      • Europe: 127,303, +16.4%;
      • Oceania: 19,203, -12.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 65.9%;
    • International: 77.7%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 82,730 tons, +0.9%;
    • International: 157,789, +20.4%.