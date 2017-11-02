Loading
2-Nov-2017 12:36 PM

Japan MLITT: Intl pax and cargo growth exceeds domestic in Aug-2017

Japan MLITT reported (31-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights in Aug-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 10.1 million, +6.9% year-on-year;
    • International: 2.0 million, +7.8%;
      • China: 423,889, +6.5%;
      • South Korea: 162,477, +2.8%;
      • Rest of Asia: 865,449, +12.8%;
      • Americas: 262,029, +2.7%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 135,340, -0.6%;
      • Europe: 141,026, +9.4%;
      • Oceania: 21,581, -8.6%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 79.6%;
    • International: 82.6%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 87,448 tons, +6.0%;
    • International: 156,692, +12.9%.

