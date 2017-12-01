Japan MLITT: International traffic growth continues to exceed domestic growth in Sep-2017

Japan MLITT reported (30-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 9.0 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
- International: 1.8 million, +9.0%;
- China: 352,503, +16.3%;
- South Korea: 140,441, -2.6%;
- Rest of Asia: 793,611, +11.7%;
- Americas: 244,343, +1.8%;
- Pacific Ocean: 129,022, -2.2%;
- Europe: 142,758, +13.1%;
- Oceania: 28,333, +20.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 76.6%;
- International: 79.8%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 86,349 tons, +0.6%;
- International: 160,545, +12.6%.