1-Dec-2017 9:58 AM

Japan MLITT: International traffic growth continues to exceed domestic growth in Sep-2017

Japan MLITT reported (30-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 9.0 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.8 million, +9.0%;
      • China: 352,503, +16.3%;
      • South Korea: 140,441, -2.6%;
      • Rest of Asia: 793,611, +11.7%;
      • Americas: 244,343, +1.8%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 129,022, -2.2%;
      • Europe: 142,758, +13.1%;
      • Oceania: 28,333, +20.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 76.6%;
    • International: 79.8%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 86,349 tons, +0.6%;
    • International: 160,545, +12.6%.

