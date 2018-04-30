Loading
30-Apr-2018 12:14 PM

Japan MLITT: International pax up 5%, cargo up 6% in Feb-2018

Japan MLITT reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 7.6 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.8 million, +5.3%;
      • China: 368,000, +20.6%;
      • South Korea: 149,033, -5.1%;
      • Rest of Asia: 806,057, +1.2%;
      • Americas: 214,605, +5.1%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 122,056, -2.0%;
      • Europe: 119,605, +10.0%;
      • Oceania: 29,904, +33.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 72.6%;
    • International: 79.7%;
  • Cargo:

