30-Apr-2018 12:14 PM
Japan MLITT: International pax up 5%, cargo up 6% in Feb-2018
Japan MLITT reported (27-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 7.6 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- International: 1.8 million, +5.3%;
- China: 368,000, +20.6%;
- South Korea: 149,033, -5.1%;
- Rest of Asia: 806,057, +1.2%;
- Americas: 214,605, +5.1%;
- Pacific Ocean: 122,056, -2.0%;
- Europe: 119,605, +10.0%;
- Oceania: 29,904, +33.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 72.6%;
- International: 79.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 69,972 tons, -6.7%;
- International: 132,496, +6.1%. [more - original PR - Japanese]