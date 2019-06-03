Become a CAPA Member
3-Jun-2019

Japan MLITT finalises implementation contract for privatisation of Kumamoto Airport

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) finalised (31-May-2019) an implementation contract with Kyushu Kumamoto International Airport Corporation for the private operation of Kumamoto Airport under the terms of a 33 year concession contract. The corporation is a special purpose vehicle established by the MSJA-Kumamoto consortium, with members including Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airport Terminal and Sojitz Corporation. The corporation will commence operation of Kumamoto's passenger terminal facilities on 01-Jul-2019 and commence full scale private operation of the airport on 01-Apr-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - Japanese - IV]

