Japan MLITT: Domestic pax growth exceeds int'l pax in Jun-2017

Japan MLITT reported (31-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.1 million, +6.5% year-on-year;
- International: 1.8 million, +3.9%;
- China: 299,248, -3.3%;
- South Korea: 136,518, -4.2%;
- Rest of Asia: 800,992, +8.6%;
- Americas: 253,386, +5.1%;
- Pacific Ocean: 126,983, -4.5%;
- Europe: 126,348, +11.1%;
- Oceania: 16,764, -8.9%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 69.9%;
- International: 78.0%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 79,281 tons, +1.0%;
- International: 157,425, +16.0%.