Japan MLITT: Domestic pax growth exceeds int'l pax in Jun-2017

Japan MLITT reported (31-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.1 million, +6.5% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.8 million, +3.9%;
      • China: 299,248, -3.3%;
      • South Korea: 136,518, -4.2%;
      • Rest of Asia: 800,992, +8.6%;
      • Americas: 253,386, +5.1%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 126,983, -4.5%;
      • Europe: 126,348, +11.1%;
      • Oceania: 16,764, -8.9%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 69.9%;
    • International: 78.0%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 79,281 tons, +1.0%;
    • International: 157,425, +16.0%.

