Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Nov-2020 11:14 AM

Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 70.3%, intl pax down 96.9% in Aug-2020

Japan MLITT reported (30-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2020:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.1 million, -70.3% year-on-year;
    • International: 65,007, -96.9%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 34.4%, -46.6pp;
    • International: 24.4%, -57.9pp;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More