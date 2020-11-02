2-Nov-2020 11:14 AM
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 70.3%, intl pax down 96.9% in Aug-2020
Japan MLITT reported (30-Oct-2020) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2020:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.1 million, -70.3% year-on-year;
- International: 65,007, -96.9%;
- China: 6282, -98.6%;
- South Korea: Zero, -100%;
- Rest of Asia: 27,074, -96.9%;
- Americas: 19,767, -93.4%;
- Pacific Ocean: 1178, -99.3%;
- Europe: 10,254, -93.3%;
- Oceania: 1352, -95.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 34.4%, -46.6pp;
- International: 24.4%, -57.9pp;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 44,857 tons, -39.6%;
- International: 96,019 tons, -23.2%. [more - original PR - Japanese]