1-Jun-2021 10:37 AM
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 61.7%, intl pax down 96.3% in Mar-2021, compared to 2019
Japan MLITT reported (31-May-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.6 million, -61.7% compared to Apr-2019;
- International: 76,986, -96.3%;
- China: 8705, -97.7%;
- South Korea: 265, -99.8%;
- Rest of Asia: 30,684, -96.7%;
- Americas: 26,246, -90.4%;
- Pacific Ocean: 1490, -99.0%;
- Europe: 8107, -94.5%;
- Oceania: 1489, -95.1%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 57.0%;
- International: 14.2%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 43,897 tons, -43.9%;
- International: 161,730 tons, +20.7%. [more - original PR - Japanese]