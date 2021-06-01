Become a CAPA Member
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 61.7%, intl pax down 96.3% in Mar-2021, compared to 2019

Japan MLITT reported (31-May-2021) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2021:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.6 million, -61.7% compared to Apr-2019;
    • International: 76,986, -96.3%;
      • China: 8705, -97.7%;
      • South Korea: 265, -99.8%;
      • Rest of Asia: 30,684, -96.7%;
      • Americas: 26,246, -90.4%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 1490, -99.0%;
      • Europe: 8107, -94.5%;
      • Oceania: 1489, -95.1%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 57.0%;
    • International: 14.2%;
  • Cargo:

