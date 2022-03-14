14-Mar-2022 1:35 PM
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 6%, intl pax down 68% in 2021
Japan MLITT reported (11-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for the year 2021:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 43.9 million, -6% year-on-year;
- International: 1.4 million, -67.7%;
- China: 118,327, -76.5%;
- South Korea: 6543, -97.1%;
- Rest of Asia: 549,341, -72.6%;
- Americas: 524,945, -33.1%;
- Pacific Ocean: 38,166, -89.2%;
- Europe: 149,260, -58.9%;
- Oceania: 22,115, -83.4%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 50%, -1.2pp;
- International: 21.6%, +2.6pp;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 462,104 tons, -7.7%;
- International: 1.8 million tons, +38.6%. [more - original PR]