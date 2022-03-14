Become a CAPA Member
14-Mar-2022 1:35 PM

Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 6%, intl pax down 68% in 2021

Japan MLITT reported (11-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for the year 2021:

  • Passengers: 
    • Domestic: 43.9 million, -6% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.4 million, -67.7%;
      • China: 118,327, -76.5%;
      • South Korea: 6543, -97.1%;
      • Rest of Asia: 549,341, -72.6%;
      • Americas: 524,945, -33.1%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 38,166, -89.2%;
      • Europe: 149,260, -58.9%;
      • Oceania: 22,115, -83.4%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 50%, -1.2pp;
    • International: 21.6%, +2.6pp;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 462,104 tons, -7.7%;
    • International: 1.8 million tons, +38.6%. [more - original PR]

