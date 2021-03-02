2-Mar-2021 10:22 AM
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 54.5%, intl pax down 95.9% in Dec-2020
Japan MLITT reported (01-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2020:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.9 million, -54.5% year-on-year;
- International: 110,581, -94.3%;
- China: 13,192, -95.9%;
- South Korea: 172, -99.9%;
- Rest of Asia: 45,827, -95.0%;
- Americas: 32,577, -88.0%;
- Pacific Ocean: 2236, -98.4%;
- Europe: 14,306, -89.4%;
- Oceania: 2271, -95.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 43.0%;
- International: 21.0%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 59,513 tons, -33.0%;
- International: 147,756 tons, +8.2%. [more - original PR]