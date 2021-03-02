Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Mar-2021 10:22 AM

Japan MLITT: Domestic pax down 54.5%, intl pax down 95.9% in Dec-2020

Japan MLITT reported (01-Mar-2021) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2020:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.9 million, -54.5% year-on-year;
    • International: 110,581, -94.3%;
      • China: 13,192, -95.9%;
      • South Korea: 172, -99.9%;
      • Rest of Asia: 45,827, -95.0%;
      • Americas: 32,577, -88.0%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 2236, -98.4%;
      • Europe: 14,306, -89.4%;
      • Oceania: 2271, -95.2%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 43.0%;
    • International: 21.0%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More