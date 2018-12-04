4-Dec-2018 11:15 AM
Japan MLITT: Domestic pax decline, international pax increase 2% in Sep-2018
Japan MLITT reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 8.4 million, -6.2% year-on-year;
- International: 1.9 million, +2.0%;
- China: 370,013, +5.0%;
- South Korea: 130,721, -6.9%;
- Rest of Asia: 791,800, -0.2%;
- Americas: 250,722, +2.6%;
- Pacific Ocean: 147,079, +14.0%;
- Europe: 147,5112, +3.3%;
- Oceania: 28,917, +2.1%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 75.1%;
- International: 80.6%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 73,047 tons, -16.1%;
- International: 127,058 tons, -20.9%. [more - original PR - Japanese]