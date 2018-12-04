Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Dec-2018 11:15 AM

Japan MLITT: Domestic pax decline, international pax increase 2% in Sep-2018

Japan MLITT reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 8.4 million, -6.2% year-on-year;
    • International: 1.9 million, +2.0%;
      • China: 370,013, +5.0%;
      • South Korea: 130,721, -6.9%;
      • Rest of Asia: 791,800, -0.2%;
      • Americas: 250,722, +2.6%;
      • Pacific Ocean: 147,079, +14.0%;
      • Europe: 147,5112, +3.3%;
      • Oceania: 28,917, +2.1%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 75.1%;
    • International: 80.6%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More