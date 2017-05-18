18-May-2017 10:56 AM
Japan MLITT releases application guidelines for Fukuoka Airport privatisation tender
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) released (16-May-2017) application guidelines for the Fukuoka Airport privatisation bidding and selection process and invited private sector operators interested in the airport tender to attend an explanatory meeting on 26-May-2017. The deadline for submission of first screening documents is 10-Aug-2017. [more - original PR]