Japan and Singapore sign agreement to boost air connectivity and sustainability

Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed (23-Dec-2022) a high level strategic framework arrangement to collaborate on civil aviation as the authorities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and work with their respective industries to rebuild their aviation sectors. The arrangement covers six key areas, comprising air transport, aviation sustainability, aviation safety, air traffic management, airport innovation and technology and unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility. JCAB and CAAS will work to enhance air connectivity between Singapore and Japan and conduct a study on developing "green lanes" between the countries to encourage the gradual uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) operated flights. [more - original PR - Japanese]