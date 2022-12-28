Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Dec-2022 12:26 PM

Japan and Singapore sign agreement to boost air connectivity and sustainability

Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed (23-Dec-2022) a high level strategic framework arrangement to collaborate on civil aviation as the authorities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and work with their respective industries to rebuild their aviation sectors. The arrangement covers six key areas, comprising air transport, aviation sustainability, aviation safety, air traffic management, airport innovation and technology and unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility. JCAB and CAAS will work to enhance air connectivity between Singapore and Japan and conduct a study on developing "green lanes" between the countries to encourage the gradual uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) operated flights. [more - original PR - Japanese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More