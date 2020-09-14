Japan and Singapore agree to resume short term business travel

Japan and Singapore agreed (11-Sep-2020) to resume short term business travel, effective 18-Sep-2020. The 'Business Track' arrangement allows travellers to move and work within limited areas without having to undergo 14 days of quarantine upon arrival. Singapore is the first country with which Japan has concluded such an arrangement. Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said: "We want to make it a good role model for introducing the arrangement with more nations" (Jiji Press, 11-Sep-2020). [more - original PR]