Japan and Myanmar agree to reopen borders for long term residents, business travel next

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (24-Aug-2020) Japan and Myanmar agreed to commence the "residence track" as early as Sep-2020, enabling long term residents to travel between the two countries while maintaining the requirement of 14 day quarantine at home or another designated area after their entry in Japan. They also agreed to accelerate coordination the early commencement of the "business track" to allow business travellers to conduct business activities in limited areas during the 14 days quarantine. [more - original PR]