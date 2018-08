Japan Airport Terminal reports USD59m operating profit in Q1FY2018

Japan Airport Terminal reported (09-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

Total operating revenue: JPY68,122 million (USD624.3 million), +31.6% year-on-year; Rental income: JPY4333 million (USD39.7 million), +31.5%; Facility usage fees: JPY10,551 million (USD96.7 million), +137%; Retail: JPY43,378 million (USD397.6 million), +29.0%; Food and beverage: JPY4904 million (USD44.9 million), +18.4%;

Operating profit: JPY6398 million (USD58.6 million), +130%;

Net profit: JPY25,697 million (USD235.5 million), +863%;

Total assets: JPY442,170 million (USD4052 million);

Cash and deposits: JPY84,531 million (USD775 million);

Total liabilities: JPY248,875 million (USD2281 million);

FY2018 forecast: Revenue: JPY266,000 million; Operating profit: JPY20,500 million; Net profit: JPY31,300 million.



*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009165