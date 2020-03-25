25-Mar-2020 10:16 AM
Japan Airlines to operate 36% of scheduled international capacity in Apr-2020
Japan Airlines announced (24-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily reduce or suspend international services, effective 29-Mar-2020 to 30-Apr-2020, as follows:
- Total international: Number of routes will reduce from 60 to 53 and frequencies will reduce from 5148 to 1833;
- Americas: Number of routes will reduce from 12 to nine and frequencies will reduce from 858 to 440;
- Europe: Number of routes will maintain at six and frequencies will reduce from 462 to 124;
- Southeast Asia: Number of routes will reduce from 14 to 12 and frequencies will reduce from 1188 to 411;
- Oceania: Number of routes will maintain at two and frequencies will reduce from 132 to five;
- East Asia: Number of routes will maintain at 20 and frequencies will reduce from 1980 to 517;
- Hawaii/Guam: Number of routes will reduce from six to four and frequencies will reduce from 528 to 336. [more - original PR - English/Japanese]