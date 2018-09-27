27-Sep-2018 7:31 AM
Japan Airlines to launch Tokyo Narita-Seattle service and expand Alaska Airlines codeshare
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (26-Sep-2018) plans to launch daily Tokyo Narita-Seattle service from 31-Mar-2019, while also expanding its codeshare network with Alaska Airlines to more than 40 new cities on services operated by Alaska. JAL currently codeshares with Alaska Airlines to 16 destinations on 25 US West Coast routes. Port of Seattle commissioner Ryan Calkins said: "Tokyo is Seattle's second largest international market, and is a strong destination for both business and leisure travellers." [more - original PR - Japan Airlines - English/Japanese][more - original PR - Port of Seattle]