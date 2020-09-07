Become a CAPA Member
7-Sep-2020 8:44 AM

Japan Airlines studying biometric data to improve passenger experience

Japan Airlines and NEC Corporation collaborated (04-Sep-2020) utilising digital technology to achieve safe and secure travel in the 'new normal'. The companies aims to use video analysis and biometric data to provide a stress free travel experience for customers. Trials commenced at Nanki Shirahama Airport from 04-Sep-2020, including visualisation of baggage waiting time from Oct-2020 and handheld payment by face authentication at Tokyo Haneda Airport from end Oct-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]

