Japan Airlines studying biometric data to improve passenger experience

Japan Airlines and NEC Corporation collaborated (04-Sep-2020) utilising digital technology to achieve safe and secure travel in the 'new normal'. The companies aims to use video analysis and biometric data to provide a stress free travel experience for customers. Trials commenced at Nanki Shirahama Airport from 04-Sep-2020, including visualisation of baggage waiting time from Oct-2020 and handheld payment by face authentication at Tokyo Haneda Airport from end Oct-2020. [more - original PR - Japanese]