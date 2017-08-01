Japan Airlines raises FY2018 forecast as 1Q unit revenue and demand exceed expectations

Japan Airlines raised (31-Jul-2017) its financial forecast for FY2017 ending in 31-Mar-2018 citing international passenger unit revenue, domestic passenger demand, and cargo demand outperformed their respective forecasts for the quarter ended 30-Jun-2017. Revised forecasts are as follows:

Operating revenue: JPY1348 billion, +0.7% compared to previous forecast; International passenger: JPY456 billion, +0.2%; Domestic passenger: JPY507 billion, +0.8%; Cargo and mail: JPY83 billion, +2.5%;

Operating costs: JPY1195 billion, -0.2%;

Operating profit: JPY153.0 billion, +7.7%;

Net profit: JPY108.0 billion, +8.0%;

Earnings per share: JPY305.50, +8.0%;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +2.5%; International: +3.3%; Domestic: +1.3%;

Capacity (ASKs): +2.1%; International: +2.7%; Domestic: +1.4%. [more - original PR]

