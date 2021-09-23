23-Sep-2021 10:53 AM
Japan Airlines plans to add more international capacity between Oct-2021 and Jan-2022
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (22-Sep-2021) plans to increase frequencies to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Sydney from 31-Oct-2021 to 31-Jan-2022, and to Melbourne, East Asia, Hawaii and Guam from 31-Oct-2021 to 30-Nov-2021. With the additional frequencies, JAL's international suspension rate will be 73% for Oct-2021 and Nov-2021, 51% for Dec-2021 and Jan-2022. [more - original PR]