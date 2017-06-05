Japan Airlines pilot labour issues impeding growth: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Japan Airlines returns to growth: steady expansion could be accelerated if labour hurdles cleared' stated (30-May-2017) pilot labour issues are preventing Japan Airlines (JAL) from seizing commercial opportunities for growth. The significant reduction in operations resulting from JAL's bankruptcy and restructuring negatively impacted the airline's pilots and pilot cadets. Some JAL pilots are past the age at which they can hold a licence, while others require conversion for new aircraft types. Significant lapses in training and disputes about past versus current pay for pilots also linger. JAL resumed pilot training in Oct-2012, recommenced pilot hiring in Apr-2015 and commenced rostering for approximately 100 pilots who joined JAL as candidates but never got to finish training due to the airline's bankruptcy. [more - CAPA Analysis]