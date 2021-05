Japan Airlines stated (08-May-2021) it will not release an outlook for FY2021/2022, citing it is "difficult to foresee the recovery of demand while the global spread of COVID-19 shows no sign of slowdown". The carrier added that there has been "no indication of passenger demand recovery yet" due to restrictions on international travel and tougher immigration measures (AFP, 08-May-2021). [more - original PR]