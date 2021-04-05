5-Apr-2021 12:39 AM
Japan Airlines launches trials with three health credential apps
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (02-Apr-2021) plans to participate in trials with three industry digital health credential apps, CommonPass, VeriFLY and IATA Travel Pass, in an aim to implement standardised digital health checks on the carrier's international services. CommonPass trials were conducted on JAL's Tokyo Haneda-Honolulu service on 02-Apr-2021 and will be conducted on its Tokyo Narita-Singapore service on 05-Apr-2021. JAL plans to implement VeriFLY on its Japan-North America services in Apr-2021 and plans to trial IATA Travel Pass on select international services in May-2021. [more - original PR]