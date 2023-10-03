Japan Airlines launches cabin interiors for A350-1000

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (02-Oct-2023) the cabin interiors for its 13 A350-1000 aircraft, which are expected to commence deployment on Tokyo Haneda-New York JFK service by the end of 2023. The A350-1000s will be configured with 239 seats, comprising six first class seats, 54 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 155 economy class seats. Details include:

Seats in all classes will feature 4K monitors with Bluetooth connectivity;

Panasonic Avionics Corporation 's latest inflight entertainment system and inflight WiFi service will debut on JAL's A350-1000s;

From spring 2024, passengers will be able to create movie and music playlists in advance using the JAL Mobile App to watch/listen to during the flight by connecting their personal smartphone and tablet devices to onboard IFE systems via Bluetooth;

First class features six fully enclosed private suites with doors. The Safran seats can be arranged in three modes: sofa, seat and single bed, and double bed. The seats are equipped with Safran's new Euphony solution, "the world's first headphone-free stereo with built-in headrest speakers, allowing customers to enjoy the inflight entertainment system without using headphones". First class suites include a wardrobe and storage space for personal belongings inside the suite, enabling the elimination of overhead storage compartments;

Business class features 54 fully enclosed private suites with doors, marking the first time JAL has featured doors in business class. The Safran business class seats are equipped with Safran's new Euphony and Active Backrest solutions;

Premium economy class features 24 seats supplied by Safran. JAL stated it will be the first premium economy class to introduce electrically operated reclining functionality;

Economy class features 155 seats supplied by RECARO Aircraft Seating. [more - original PR]