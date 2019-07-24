24-Jul-2019 8:37 AM
Japan Airlines introduces 'smart airport' initiative at Tokyo Haneda Airport
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (23-Jul-2019) plans to implement the 'smart airport' initiative at Tokyo Haneda Airport's north and south wing domestic terminals ahead of the 2020 summer peak. Under the initiative, self service check in counters will be re-positioned, additional self bag drop machines will be installed and boarding procedures at the gate will be redesigned. 'Smart airport' aims to improve operational efficiencies and reduce queue times. JAL plans to roll out the initiative at further domestic facilities in 2021, including at Sapporo Chitose Airport, Osaka Itami Airport, Fukuoka Airport and Okinawa Naha Airport. [more - original PR - Japanese]