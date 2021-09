Japan Airlines Group announced (09-Sep-2021) plans to further suspend 206 domestic frequencies between 14-Sep-2021 and 30-Sep-2021, reducing its operation rate to 65%. The group's overall Sep-2021 operation rate will reduce to 64%. JAL Group also plans to reduce 3286 frequencies between 01-Oct-2021 and 15-Oct-2021, reducing its overall Oct-2021 operation rate to 88%. [more - original PR]