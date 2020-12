Japan Airlines Group announced (04-Dec-2020) plans to further reduce domestic frequencies by 720 between 12-Dec-2020 and 26-Dec-2020, citing a decline in travel demand due to a new wave of COVID-19 cases in Japan. The group will reduce a total of 2801 domestic frequencies for an operation rate of 78%. For the whole of Dec-2020, the group's operation rate will be 82%. [more - original PR]