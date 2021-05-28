Japan Airlines extends complimentary COVID-19 cover for international pax until Sep-2021

Japan Airlines announced (27-May-2021) plans to extend its complimentary COVID-19 cover for international passengers until 30-Sep-2021. The service is provided in partnership with AWP Japan and covers medical costs resulting from the medically necessary COVID-19 testing and any subsequent medical treatment for passengers who test positive during their travels. Quarantine costs and repatriation assistance are also available for those requiring it after a positive diagnosis. [more - original PR]