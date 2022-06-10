Japan Airlines enters SAF purchase agreement with Gevo

Japan Airlines and Gevo announced (07-Jun-2022) a new agreement for the purchase of 5.3 million gallons p/a of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for five years, with deliveries expected to commence in 2027. The agreement falls within the purview of a MoU that oneworld and Gevo signed in Mar-2022, laying the foundation for associated airlines in the alliance to purchase up to 200 million gallons of SAF from Gevo's commercial operations. The agreement will also support Gevo's goal of producing and commercialising one billion gallons of SAF by 2030. [more - original PR]