Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Nov-2019 10:28 AM

Japan Airlines announces major international network expansion from Haneda in 2020

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (19-Nov-2019) plans to expand its international network at Tokyo's metropolitan airports in 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Highlights include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More