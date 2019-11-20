20-Nov-2019 10:28 AM
Japan Airlines announces major international network expansion from Haneda in 2020
Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (19-Nov-2019) plans to expand its international network at Tokyo's metropolitan airports in 2020, subject to regulatory approval. Highlights include:
- Tokyo Haneda Airport:
- In response to the allocation of new daytime slots at Haneda in 2020, JAL plans to expand its global network between Japan and the US, Finland, Russia, Australia, India and China;
- JAL will operate 34 international routes in total at Haneda from 29-Mar-2020;
- New routes: Moscow Sheremetyevo, Dalian, Delhi, Sydney, Helsinki, Honolulu, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth and Los Angeles. A number of these services operate from Narita and will be transferred to Haneda in 2020;
- Increased frequency to New York JFK;
- Tokyo Narita Airport:
- New routes: Bengaluru, Vladivostok and San Francisco;
- JAL's new subsidiary, ZIPAIR Tokyo, will operate its inaugural service between Narita and Bangkok in May-2020 and Seoul Incheon in Jul-2020. [more - original PR]