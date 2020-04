Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (07-Apr-2020) plans to reduce additional domestic capacity due to the expected decline in travel demand between 08-Apr-2020 and 12-Apr-2020 following Japan's Government's declaration of state of emergency. From 06-Apr-2020 to 19-Apr-2020, JAL will reduce domestic capacity by 32% and by 23% between 20-Apr-2020 and 28-Apr-2020. [more - original PR]