Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia sign strategic partnership agreement
Japan Airlines (JAL) and Garuda Indonesia signed (06-Sep-2018) a strategic partnership agreement, which will see the airlines initially codesharing on select services between Japan and Indonesia as well as on domestic services operated by Garuda and JAL effective 28-Oct-2018. Garuda will also codeshare on select trans Pacific services operated by JAL. The airlines plans to expand their codeshare network in the "near future", and will look to develop the partnership in other areas such as enhancement of their frequent flyer programmes and pursue a joint business structure in their respective market. Applicable codeshare services on Garuda include: Jakarta-Tokyo Haneda, Bali-Tokyo Narita and Jakarta-Yogyakarta/Surabaya. Applicable codeshare services on JAL include: Tokyo Narita-Jakarta/New York/Los Angeles and Tokyo Haneda-Sapporo Chitose/Nagoya Chubu/Fukuoka. [more - original PR - English/Japanese]