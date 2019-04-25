Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Apr-2019 8:36 AM

Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia announce codeshare expansion

Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia announced (24-Apr-2019) the expansion of their codeshare network. The carriers will codeshare on Garuda's Jakarta-Osaka Kansai and Jakarta-Nagoya Chubu services as well as Japan Airlines' Tokyo Haneda-Osaka Itami service, effective 08-May-2019. In addition to expanding their codeshare partnership, the carriers will look to enhance their frequent flyer programmes. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More