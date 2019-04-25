25-Apr-2019 8:36 AM
Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia announce codeshare expansion
Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia announced (24-Apr-2019) the expansion of their codeshare network. The carriers will codeshare on Garuda's Jakarta-Osaka Kansai and Jakarta-Nagoya Chubu services as well as Japan Airlines' Tokyo Haneda-Osaka Itami service, effective 08-May-2019. In addition to expanding their codeshare partnership, the carriers will look to enhance their frequent flyer programmes. [more - original PR]