Japan Airlines and Boom announce partnership for supersonic air travel

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Boom Supersonic announced (05-Dec-2017) a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, JAL made a strategic investment of USD10 million in Boom and is collaborating with the company to refine the aircraft design and help define the passenger experience for supersonic travel. JAL also has the option to purchase up to 20 Boom aircraft through a pre-order arrangement. Boom is developing a supersonic aircraft which is expected to operate at Mach 2.2 and cut flight times in half. [more - original PR] [more - Blue Swan Daily]