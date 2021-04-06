Become a CAPA Member
6-Apr-2021 12:50 PM

Japan Airlines accelerates retirement of Boeing 777s

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (05-Apr-2021) plans to accelerate the retirement of all Pratt & Whitney equipped Boeing 777s, initially slated for retirement by Mar-2022, by Mar-2021 due to the continued suspension of the aircraft in Feb-2021 following a United Airlines incident in Feb-2021 and a JAL incident in Dec-2020. The carrier said it will use the A350 on domestic services to Osaka Itami Airport and use international aircraft on other domestic services to maintain flight frequencies. [more - original PR]

