19-May-2021 9:47 AM

Japan adds three more prefectures to state of emergency

Japan's Government added (14-May-2021) Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima Prefectures to the areas subject to the declaration of a state of emergency, effective 16-May-2021 to 31-May-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, Japan declared a state of emergency, the third since the start of the pandemic, in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from 25-Apr-2021 to 11-May-2021, later adding Aichi and Fukuoka and extending it to 31-May-2021. [more - original PR]

