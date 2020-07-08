Jambojet to resume domestic services on 15-Jul-2020

Jambojet announced (07-Jul-2020) plans to resume operations on 15-Jul-2020. The airline will serve Mombasa three times daily, Eldoret and Kisumu twice daily, Malindi daily and Diani four times weekly. Frequencies will be reviewed regularly in response to demand. Aircraft will be disinfected before and after each flight, all passengers and crew will be required to wear masks and temperature checks will be conducted at airports. [more - original PR]