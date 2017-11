Jambojet CEO Willem Hondius stated (15-Nov-2017) the carrier is "looking at retiring our narrowbody fleet and transitioning to an all-Q400 fleet" by end of 2017. The carrier has entered an agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital to lease two Bombardier Q400s. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Jambojet operates two Boeing 737-300s and three Q400s. [more - original PR]