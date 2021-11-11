Become a CAPA Member
JAL VP Asia and Oceania senior says airline will 'look more deeply' into cargo business strategy

Japan Airlines (JAL) VP Asia and Oceania marketing & strategy research Akihide Yoguchi, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the airline will "look more deeply and progressively into cargo business strategy" post-pandemic. He specified JAL will "proactively focus on" partnerships with other cargo airlines, adding the airline does not have any cargo-specialised aircraft in its fleet. Mr Yoguchi said JAL "realised the importance of cargo business" during COVID-19, although cargo "wasn't the main revenue until now". 

