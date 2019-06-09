JAL targets 10% capacity growth in FY2020, growth to come from improved aircraft utilisation

Japan Airlines (JAL) president Yuji Akasaka, speaking on the sidelines of the 2019 IATA AGM, said the carrier's international capacity could increase by 10% in FY2020, which would be an acceleration from the 2.5% growth target for FY2019 ending Mar-2020 (ATW, 07-Jun-2019). He said JAL will not grow its fleet dramatically in FY2020 and that growth will rely on increased aircraft utilisation and its planned long haul LCC start up. He also said that changing to a higher density configuration on some aircraft types will boost capacity, adding that long haul markets in the US and Europe will be major sources of untapped traffic.