JAL resumes expansion in Australia

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a Blue Swan Daily article, stated (20-Nov-2017) Japan Airlines (JAL) is expanding in the Australia market for the first time in several years with the launch of daily Tokyo Narita-Melbourne service on 01-Sep-2017. Prior to the launch, Tokyo Narita-Sydney was the airline's only Australia service for seven years. In 2016, the airline handled 151,000 passengers to and from Australia, accounting for 12% of total Australia-Japan nonstop passengers. In 2006, the airline handled 679,000 passengers, accounting for 43% of the market. JAL was able to resume Australia expansion in 2017 after the Japanese Government lifted restrictions imposed since the airline's bankruptcy and bailout. The carrier suspended Brisbane service and several other international destinations during its bankruptcy and was forced to maintain capacity in Australia for seven years while other airlines expanded. JAL currently accounts for a 15% share of total nonstop seat capacity in the Australia-Japan market. [more - Blue Swan Daily]