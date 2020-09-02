JAL: Japan reaches agreement with Singapore and Malaysia for international services

Japan Airlines (JAL) vice chairman Tadashi Fujita, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (02-Sep-2020) Japan's Government is in discussions with Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand to "relax travel restrictions" and permit international services between the countries to resume. Mr Fujita said the government reached an agreement with Singapore and Malaysia regarding the operation of repatriation and business travel services and is engaged in discussions for the same with 10 countries in Asia, including China, South Korea and Macau.