26-Apr-2018 9:30 AM
JAL Group reports 18th consecutive month of pax growth in Mar-2018
JAL Group reported (25-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +0.5% year-on-year;
- International: 793,206, +7.0%;
- Southeast Asia: 315,232, +8.0%;
- China: 133,587, +11.8%;
- America: 110,752, +2.6%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 99,187, +4.8%;
- Europe: 61,998, +1.4%;
- Korea: 54,122, +2.2%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 73.3%;
- International: 85.0%;
- Guam: 88.6%;
- Southeast Asia: 85.9%;
- China: 85.7%
- Europe: 84.9%;
- Korea: 83.9%;
- America: 82.8%;
- Oceania: 80.5%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 34,274 tons, -2.2%;
- International: 34,267 tons, +9.3%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 3.8 million passengers in Mar-2018, marking the 18th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]