26-Mar-2018 9:55 AM

JAL Group reports 17th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

JAL Group reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.6 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • International: 699,101, +4.9%;
      • Southeast Asia: 272,635, +2.0%;
      • China: 121,862, +12.9%;
      • America: 90,580, +3.4%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 84,970, -5.9%;
      • Europe: 55,039, +18.8%;
      • Korea: 53,424, +2.9%;
      • Oceania: 18,279, +45.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 70.7%;
    • International: 82.3%;
      • Oceania: 88.6%;
      • Korea: 88.4%;
      • China: 87.1%
      • Guam: 87.0%;
      • Southeast Asia: 85.2%;
      • Europe: 83.8%;
      • America: 73.7%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 28,334 tons, -2.8%;
    • International: 28,723 tons, +16.7%.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 3.3 million passengers in Feb-2018, marking the 17th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

