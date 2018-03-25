26-Mar-2018 9:55 AM
JAL Group reports 17th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
JAL Group reported (23-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.6 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- International: 699,101, +4.9%;
- Southeast Asia: 272,635, +2.0%;
- China: 121,862, +12.9%;
- America: 90,580, +3.4%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 84,970, -5.9%;
- Europe: 55,039, +18.8%;
- Korea: 53,424, +2.9%;
- Oceania: 18,279, +45.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 70.7%;
- International: 82.3%;
- Oceania: 88.6%;
- Korea: 88.4%;
- China: 87.1%
- Guam: 87.0%;
- Southeast Asia: 85.2%;
- Europe: 83.8%;
- America: 73.7%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 28,334 tons, -2.8%;
- International: 28,723 tons, +16.7%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 3.3 million passengers in Feb-2018, marking the 17th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]