27-Feb-2018 9:04 AM

JAL Group reports 16th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

JAL Group reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.6 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 719,221, +1.7%;
      • Southeast Asia: 292,073, +3.6%;
      • China: 119,705, -3.0%;
      • America: 95,187, -2.1%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 80,809, -8.5%;
      • Europe: 56,821, +14.0%;
      • Korea: 54,523, +2.5%;
      • Oceania: 19,945, +54.0%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 65.3%;
    • International: 77.8%;
      • Oceania: 87.4%;
      • Korea: 83.5%;
      • Southeast Asia: 81.9%;
      • China: 79.2%
      • Europe: 78.3%;
      • Guam: 73.9%;
      • America: 72.9%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 27,626 tons, -0.7%;
    • International: 30,218 tons, +15.2%.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 3.3 million passengers in Jan-2018, marking the 16th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

