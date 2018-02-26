27-Feb-2018 9:04 AM
JAL Group reports 16th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018
JAL Group reported (26-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.6 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
- International: 719,221, +1.7%;
- Southeast Asia: 292,073, +3.6%;
- China: 119,705, -3.0%;
- America: 95,187, -2.1%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 80,809, -8.5%;
- Europe: 56,821, +14.0%;
- Korea: 54,523, +2.5%;
- Oceania: 19,945, +54.0%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 65.3%;
- International: 77.8%;
- Oceania: 87.4%;
- Korea: 83.5%;
- Southeast Asia: 81.9%;
- China: 79.2%
- Europe: 78.3%;
- Guam: 73.9%;
- America: 72.9%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 27,626 tons, -0.7%;
- International: 30,218 tons, +15.2%.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 3.3 million passengers in Jan-2018, marking the 16th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]