23-Nov-2017 8:45 AM

JAL Group int'l pax up 5% in Oct-2017, domestic pax up 2%

JAL Group reported (22-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.0 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
    • International: 731,701, +5.4%;
      • Southeast Asia: 275,253, +4.3%;
      • China: 115,041, +11.0%;
      • America: 108,664, +5.7%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 99,107, +0.9%;
      • Europe: 66,060, +12.5%;
      • Korea: 48,194, -9.3%;
      • Oceania: 18,973, +40.8%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 76.6%;
    • International: 82.3%;
      • America: 81.1%;
      • Europe: 85.6%;
      • Southeast Asia: 82.3%;
      • Oceania: 84.0%;
      • Guam: 84.4%;
      • Korea: 75.1%;
      • China: 75.7%
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 33,476 tons, -0.7%;
    • International: 32,784  tons, +11.3%. [more - original PR]

