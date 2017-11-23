JAL Group int'l pax up 5% in Oct-2017, domestic pax up 2%

JAL Group reported (22-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- International: 731,701, +5.4%;
- Southeast Asia: 275,253, +4.3%;
- China: 115,041, +11.0%;
- America: 108,664, +5.7%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 99,107, +0.9%;
- Europe: 66,060, +12.5%;
- Korea: 48,194, -9.3%;
- Oceania: 18,973, +40.8%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 76.6%;
- International: 82.3%;
- America: 81.1%;
- Europe: 85.6%;
- Southeast Asia: 82.3%;
- Oceania: 84.0%;
- Guam: 84.4%;
- Korea: 75.1%;
- China: 75.7%
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 33,476 tons, -0.7%;
- International: 32,784 tons, +11.3%. [more - original PR]