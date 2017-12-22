Loading
22-Dec-2017 9:21 AM

JAL Group pax up 5% in Nov-2017

JAL Group reported (21-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.0 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
    • International: 716,988, +4.9%;
      • Southeast Asia: 289,043, +6.0%;
      • China: 112,083, +10.3%;
      • America: 96,791, +0.6%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 93,975, -4.4%;
      • Europe: 57,355, +9.1%;
      • Korea: 48,502, +0.8%;
      • Oceania: 18,852, +39.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 77.2%;
    • International: 82.1%;
      • Guam: 88.2%;
      • Oceania: 87.0%;
      • Southeast Asia: 86.7%;
      • Europe: 80.7%;
      • China: 78.7%
      • Korea: 78.2%;
      • America: 75.1%;
  • Cargo:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More