JAL Group pax up 5% in Nov-2017

JAL Group reported (21-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
- International: 716,988, +4.9%;
- Southeast Asia: 289,043, +6.0%;
- China: 112,083, +10.3%;
- America: 96,791, +0.6%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 93,975, -4.4%;
- Europe: 57,355, +9.1%;
- Korea: 48,502, +0.8%;
- Oceania: 18,852, +39.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 77.2%;
- International: 82.1%;
- Guam: 88.2%;
- Oceania: 87.0%;
- Southeast Asia: 86.7%;
- Europe: 80.7%;
- China: 78.7%
- Korea: 78.2%;
- America: 75.1%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 33,800 tons, +3.3%;
- International: 34,133 tons, +20.1%. [more - original PR]