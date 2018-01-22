Loading
22-Jan-2018 9:36 AM

JAL Group reports sixth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

JAL Group reported (19-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.7 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
    • International: 714,740, +3.8%;
      • Southeast Asia: 295,856, +3.8%;
      • China: 120,658, +10.6%;
      • America: 92,400, -2.9%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 80,242, -3.5%;
      • Europe: 54,549, +3.7%;
      • Korea: 51,793, +1.8%;
      • Oceania: 19,119, +49.5%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 66.7%;
    • International: 76.8%;
      • Southeast Asia: 84.6%;
      • Oceania: 81.8%;
      • China: 80.9%
      • Korea: 80.7%;
      • Europe: 75.5%;
      • Guam: 73.2%;
      • America: 69.3%;
  • Cargo:
    • Domestic: 38,887 tons, +2.4%;
    • International: 34,212 tons, +18.5%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 42.4 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 5.0%, marking the sixth consecutive year of passenger growth.  [more - original PR]

