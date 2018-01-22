JAL Group reports sixth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

JAL Group reported (19-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Dec-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.7 million, +1.9% year-on-year;
- International: 714,740, +3.8%;
- Southeast Asia: 295,856, +3.8%;
- China: 120,658, +10.6%;
- America: 92,400, -2.9%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 80,242, -3.5%;
- Europe: 54,549, +3.7%;
- Korea: 51,793, +1.8%;
- Oceania: 19,119, +49.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 66.7%;
- International: 76.8%;
- Southeast Asia: 84.6%;
- Oceania: 81.8%;
- China: 80.9%
- Korea: 80.7%;
- Europe: 75.5%;
- Guam: 73.2%;
- America: 69.3%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 38,887 tons, +2.4%;
- International: 34,212 tons, +18.5%.
According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, JAL Group transported 42.4 million passengers in 2017, an increase of 5.0%, marking the sixth consecutive year of passenger growth. [more - original PR]