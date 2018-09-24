Become a CAPA Member
24-Sep-2018 10:14 AM

JAL Group intl pax up 9% in Aug-2018, intl cargo up 15%

JAL Group reported (21-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 3.4 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
    • International: 819,368, +9.3%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 79.3%, +1.1ppts;
    • International: 85.2%, +2.1ppts;
      • China: 92.7%, +4.2ppts;
      • Korea: 91.0%, +6.2ppts;
      • Europe: 86.3%, +5.8ppts;
      • America: 85.9%, +2.5ppts;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 85.9%, +3.0ppts;
      • Southeast Asia: 82.8%, -0.6ppt;
      • Oceania: 78.2%, -1.3ppts;
  • Cargo:

