24-Sep-2018 10:14 AM
JAL Group intl pax up 9% in Aug-2018, intl cargo up 15%
JAL Group reported (21-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.4 million, +4.1% year-on-year;
- International: 819,368, +9.3%;
- Southeast Asia: 299,058, +7.7%;
- China: 146,293, +9.5%;
- America: 119,490, +7.3%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 116,888, +19.5%;
- Europe: 68,440, +6.4%;
- South Korea: 51,223, -5.4%;
- Oceania: 17,538, +75.9%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 79.3%, +1.1ppts;
- International: 85.2%, +2.1ppts;
- China: 92.7%, +4.2ppts;
- Korea: 91.0%, +6.2ppts;
- Europe: 86.3%, +5.8ppts;
- America: 85.9%, +2.5ppts;
- Hawaii/Guam: 85.9%, +3.0ppts;
- Southeast Asia: 82.8%, -0.6ppt;
- Oceania: 78.2%, -1.3ppts;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 33,428 tons, -3.8%;
- International: 35,882 tons, +14.5%. [more - original PR]